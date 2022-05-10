Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $227.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.51. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

