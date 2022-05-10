Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 108,980 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,980 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

