Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,096 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 241,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $209.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.