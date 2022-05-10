Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,500 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 195,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPE opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

