Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 332,770 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Community Health Systems worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.