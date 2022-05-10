Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) fell 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40). 404,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 265,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.97. The company has a market cap of £12.76 million and a P/E ratio of 23.21.
About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)
Read More
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.