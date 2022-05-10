Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) fell 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40). 404,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 265,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.97. The company has a market cap of £12.76 million and a P/E ratio of 23.21.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

