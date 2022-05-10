Contrasting Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -182.20% -126.95% Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -868.82% -373.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 49.07 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -2.15 Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$12.54 million ($0.15) -9.13

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops and markets NicAlert and TobacAlert tests that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. In addition, it offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, as well as researches and develops drug treatments for Alzheimer's disease. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

