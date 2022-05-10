Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPA opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.41. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Copa by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Copa by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPA. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

