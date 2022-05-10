Cornichon (CORN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,941.00

Cornichon (CORN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $7,941.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00533334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00095866 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.98 or 2.03125235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,084,988 coins and its circulating supply is 14,843,140 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

