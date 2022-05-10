Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

CTVA stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

