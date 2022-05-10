Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUZ. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $34.03. 675,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.70. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

