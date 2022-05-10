Craig Hallum Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $220.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.85.
Shares of SYNA opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.