Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.73 Million

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $443.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.10 million and the lowest is $438.36 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $471.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $26.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $573.52. The company had a trading volume of 134,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,296. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.07. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $2,201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 880.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

