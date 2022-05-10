Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Credit Suisse Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSE CS opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

