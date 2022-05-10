Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.68. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.22.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,354.86. Insiders have sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247 in the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

