Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 3.9%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.65. Approximately 411,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 375,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

