Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Danone from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danone from €49.00 ($51.58) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

