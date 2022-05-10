DDKoin Price Up 9.7% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $168,194.35 and approximately $9,595.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00101075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007039 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005565 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004583 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

