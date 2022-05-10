Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

