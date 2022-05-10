DeFi Bids (BID) Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $423,193.10 and $714.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,039.93 or 1.00096762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00107313 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,410,651 coins and its circulating supply is 23,163,625 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

