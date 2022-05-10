DeHive (DHV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $129,184.00

DeHive (DHV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $136,677.11 and approximately $129,184.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00598843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035725 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,345.59 or 1.95791161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00085045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

