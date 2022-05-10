DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. 34,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.