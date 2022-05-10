Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $28.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.53.

Confluent stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. Confluent has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

