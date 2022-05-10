Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Target Price to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of LAC opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

