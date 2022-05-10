Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Target Price to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.82.
Shares of LAC opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
