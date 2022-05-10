Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€7.40” Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($7.79) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of SGL stock opened at €4.78 ($5.03) on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €4.59 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of €10.88 ($11.45). The stock has a market cap of $584.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.67.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

