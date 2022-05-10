Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€7.40” Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($7.79) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of SGL stock opened at €4.78 ($5.03) on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €4.59 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of €10.88 ($11.45). The stock has a market cap of $584.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.67.
SGL Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
