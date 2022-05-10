Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.57

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.42.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)
