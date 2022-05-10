DEXTools (DEXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.49 Million

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $19.49 million and $661,265.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.43 or 0.99977819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107746 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 97,571,560 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

