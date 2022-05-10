Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $23.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

FANG opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average is $123.54.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

