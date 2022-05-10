Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Trading Down 2.5%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. 3,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dino Polska from 400.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.