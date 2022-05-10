Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($3.88) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($4.06) to GBX 326 ($4.02) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.37.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.