Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.23% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,767,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 144,443 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

