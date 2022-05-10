DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Lifted to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$1.85 target price on the stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

