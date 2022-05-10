Ditto (DITTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $136.00

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Ditto has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ditto has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00589658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00100248 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,540.62 or 2.01182436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars.

