Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.81. 58,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. The company has a market cap of C$344.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.58. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.94.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About Diversified Royalty (Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.