DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

