DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.