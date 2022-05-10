DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $29,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

DD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. 5,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,746. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $63.96 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

