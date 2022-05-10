Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,407. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.03 million, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

