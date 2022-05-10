Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 567 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 5,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $328.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.92 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

