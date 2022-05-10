Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,070 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 49,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 119,411 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

