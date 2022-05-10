Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

