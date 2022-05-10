Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.68. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

