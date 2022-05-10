Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $256,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

