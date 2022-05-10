Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 162,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

DNN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

