Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 3,608 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

TPR opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.