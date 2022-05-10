Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 11,400 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,649 shares of company stock worth $12,520,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 7.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

