Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,696 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,237,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

NYSE AA opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

