Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 6,200 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 281,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 223,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $253,000.

FLTR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

