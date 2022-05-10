Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 5.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.69. 4,038,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

