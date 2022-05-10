Eiffage SA (EFGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5242 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Eiffage stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFGSY. Barclays lifted their price target on Eiffage from €120.00 ($126.32) to €129.00 ($135.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eiffage from €106.00 ($111.58) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Eiffage from €118.80 ($125.05) to €125.60 ($132.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eiffage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

