Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 85% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $195,427.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00259730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016914 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,549,064 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

